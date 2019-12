Fort Worth and Keller Police are investigating after a freight train slammed into a semi loaded with cars.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Keller Haslet Road. North Main Street (Highway 377) is currently closed due to the crash.

So far, there's no word on any injuries. The train remained on the tracks.

This is a developing story. Check back and refresh this page often for the latest updates.

