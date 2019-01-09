Derailed Train Blocks Streets in Aubrey Wednesday Morning - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Derailed Train Blocks Streets in Aubrey Wednesday Morning

Published 21 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    A train went off its tracks just behind homes in the Denton County city of Aubrey Wednesday morning.

    Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed several rail cars piled up along the tracks, near West Pecan Street and South Main Street. Some of the cars appeared to miss one building by just a few inches.

    No injuries have been reported.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

