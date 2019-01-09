Derailed Train Blocks Streets in Aubrey Wednesday Morning

Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

A train went off its tracks just behind homes in the Denton County city of Aubrey Wednesday morning.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed several rail cars piled up along the tracks, near West Pecan Street and South Main Street. Some of the cars appeared to miss one building by just a few inches.

No injuries have been reported.

