Train Derailment Near Downtown Weatherford - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW

Train Derailment Near Downtown Weatherford

By Eline de Bruijn

Published at 6:49 AM CST on Feb 21, 2018 | Updated 3 hours ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		1311933
    2
    Germany    		127524
    3
    Canada    		95721
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Weatherford Train Derailed

    Weatherford Train Derail

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    A train derailed Wednesday morning near downtown Weatherford, police say.

    It happened between N. Main Street and Elm Street, about half of a mile north of the square.

    North Main Street was closed in the area, police said. Detours are through Franklin Street and Front Street to N. Denton Street.

    No injuries were reported and no hazardous materials were involved.

    Raw Video: Train Derailed Near Downtown Weatherford

    Raw Video: Train Derailed Near Downtown Weatherford
    (Published 3 hours ago)

    Some power lines are down so people in the are may be affected temporarily, police said.

    Ice was reported in the area, but authorities haven't released information on what caused it.

    No other information was available.

    Check back for updates on this breaking news story.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices