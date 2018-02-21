More videos (1 of 9)

A train derailed Wednesday morning near downtown Weatherford, police say.

It happened between N. Main Street and Elm Street, about half of a mile north of the square.

North Main Street was closed in the area, police said. Detours are through Franklin Street and Front Street to N. Denton Street.



No injuries were reported and no hazardous materials were involved.

Some power lines are down so people in the are may be affected temporarily, police said.



Ice was reported in the area, but authorities haven't released information on what caused it.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.