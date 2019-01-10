The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized 160 pounds of marijuana and four pounds of THC wax Tuesday, after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Donley County. (Thurs. Jan 10, 2019)

What to Know Texas Troopers stopped a pair from Calif. driving east on US-287 near Clarendon and discovered pounds of marijuana in their trailer.

Police said they seized 160 pounds of marijuana and also THC wax.

The two suspects were arrested. Police said the drugs were headed to Dallas.

A California couple is behind bars in Texas after they were caught traveling with a U-Haul trailer full of marijuana, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Texas Troopers stopped the pair as they were traveling east on US-287 near Clarendon for a traffic violation. A DPS drug dog came to the scene and pointed troopers in the right direction.

Troopers said they found thirteen boxes of vacuum sealed packages of marijuana and one package of THC wax inside the trailer.

All in all, amounting to 160 pounds of weed, and four pounds of THC wax, said DPS Troopers.

The driver was identified as Timothy Robinson, 32, and passenger Sahenette Brooks, 40, both of Bakersfield, Calif.

DPS said the drugs were being brought to Dallas.

Robinson and Brooks were booked into the Donley County Jail.