Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Seizure

By Lauren Crawford

Published 2 hours ago

    The Department of Public Safety pulls over a man for a traffic violation and ends up discovering 40 kilograms on methamphetamine in the vehicle on Tuesday evening.

    At approximately 9:00 pm the DPS pulled over Jordan Fasci, 22-years-old, in a 2007 Toyota SUV, for a traffic violation and found several other indicators of possible criminal activity.

    Officials conducted a search and found 40 kilograms of methamphetamine that were being transported from El Paso to Dallas.

    Margarita Cisneros, 21-years-old, was the passenger with Fasci. Both were arrested and charged with felony manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

    Both were taken to the Palo Pinto County jail.



