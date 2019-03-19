A warning for commuters heading to Denton. Traffic pattern changes take place this week on I-35E, Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

Construction this week will bring lane shifts, exit closings and likely, more congestion along I-35E in Denton.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, newly-constructed lanes of I-35E northbound near Loop 288 opened Tuesday. On Wednesday night, southbound lanes are scheduled to switch. The construction is part of a new bridge erected over Loop 288 near Golden Triangle Mall.

The project will bring other changes as well, which according to city of Denton officials could temporarily add to congestion on the main roads and the frontage roads.

The southbound Mayhill/State School Rd/FM 2499 exit ramp will be closed for the construction of a new ramp. Exiting traffic will be directed to take the Loop 288 exit. The closure is expected to last about a week.