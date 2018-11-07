Traffic Closure on Texas 360

A permanent closure is in effect Wednesday morning on Texas 360 in Arlington.

The 'Keep 360 Moving' construction project is closing the soutbound entrance and exit ramps to Lamar Boulevard so that a new exit and entrance ramp can be constructed.

The exit ramp will be built between Ave J/Lamar Boulevard/Six Flags Drive.

Drivers will be detoured to exit at Brown Boulevard/Ave K and follow the Texas 360 southbound Frontage Road to Lamar Boulevard.

The entrance ramp will be constructed between Lamar Boulevard and Six Flags Drive.

Drivers will be detoured along the Texas 360 southbound Frontage Road to enter from the Six Flags Drive entrance ramp.