It's going to be a very busy weekend in Dallas, with many events going on that will impact driving for North Texans.

The St. Paddy’s Day Dash Down Greenville, Dallas St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival, St. Patrick’s Day Concert and St. Patrick’s Day Block Party are all scheduled for Saturday, March 16. Event organizers expect about 90,000 people in attendance.

Road closures will impact traffic around Greenville Ave. from Park Lane to Vickery Blvd. between 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Detours available for southbound and northbound travel at Greenville Ave., Skillman St., McMillan Ave. and North Central Expressway.

Residents and businesses located between North Central Expressway and Greenville Ave. should use entrances and exits west of Greenville Avenue.

For the parade, four pedestrian crossing points will be available after 1 p.m. at Southwestern Blvd., Lovers Lane, Milton St. and University Blvd.

St. Paddy’s Day Dash Down Greenville 5K

Details:

The 5K race starts at 8 a.m. at 5200 Greenville Ave. (south of Lovers Lane). It will proceed north on Greenville Avenue, turn right onto Caruth Haven Lane, turn left onto Southwestern Boulevard, turn right onto Skillman Street, turn right onto East University Blvd., and turn right onto Greenville Ave. on the northbound curb lane and return to the start/finish line. Cleanup will conclude at 10:30 a.m.

The following road closures begin at 7:30 a.m. and open immediately as runners pass through:

• Greenville Avenue – Two northbound lanes closed from University Blvd. to Caruth Haven Ln. (closes at 6:30 a.m.)

• Caruth Haven Ln. – All eastbound lanes closed from Greenville Ave. to Southwestern Blvd.

• Southwestern Blvd. – All eastbound lanes closed from Caruth Haven Ln. to Skillman St.

• Skillman St. – Two southbound lanes closed from Southwestern Blvd. to East University Blvd.

• East University Blvd. – All lanes closed from Skillman St. to Greenville Ave.

• Starting at 8 a.m. all eastbound lanes of East University Blvd., Lovers Ln., and Caruth Haven Ln. are closed from Central Expressway to Greenville Ave.

• Residents north of University Dr. and east of Greenville Ave. should travel north to Lovers Ln. or Southwestern Blvd. to the controlled intersections. Residents south of University and east of Greenville Ave. should travel south to Sandhurst Ln. and exit to Skillman St.

For more information, click here, call 972-835-6670 or email support@wetimeraces.com.

Dallas St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival

Details:

The event will require closing Greenville Ave. from Park Ln. to Mockingbird Ln. from 9 a.m. until the post parade cleanup is complete (estimated time 4 p.m.). The parade starts at 11 a.m. at Greenville Ave. and Blackwell St. The parade will proceed south on Greenville Ave. to SMU Blvd., turn right onto SMU Blvd. and disperse.

Southbound Matilda St. will be closed from Milton St. to Sandhurst Ln. for employee parking from 8 a.m. to noon.

Parking is not permitted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in these locations:

• Parade route

• Central Expressway Service Road from Mockingbird Ln. to Park Ln.

• Meadows Building

• CVS and Office Depot parking lots

For more information, click here or contact event organizers at navarro@raizpr.com or 214-600-1533.

Dallas St. Patrick’s Day Concert

Details:

Starting at 9 a.m. the parade street closures will be in full effect for Greenville Ave. from Park Ln. to Mockingbird Ln. Additional street closures include the closure of the far northmost end of Matilda St. to Ravendale Ln. (resident access will be granted with previously distributed credentials) and Ravendale Ln. from Matilda Bridge to Matilda Street. During the concert, the Matilda Bridge and the Greenville Bridge will remain open for vehicular traffic. Greenville Ave. north of Mockingbird will open to traffic at approximately 4 p.m. post-parade cleanup. The concert ends at 7 p.m.

For more information, click here contact event organizers at navarro@raizpr.com or 214-600-1533.

St. Patrick’s Day Block Party

Details:

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Block Party will take place between the 2800 and 2900 block of Greenville Ave. northbound and southbound traffic on Greenville Ave. will be detoured east to Matilda St. All closures will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The closures will include:

• Goodwin Ave. from Worcola St. to Matilda St.

• Vanderbilt Ave. from Worcola St. to Greenville Ave.

• Greenville Ave. from Vanderbilt Ave. to Vickery Blvd.

The following streets will be designated one-way westbound from Greenville Ave. to McMillan Ave. from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Monticello Ave.

• Ridgedale Ave.

• Vanderbilt Ave.

• Goodwin Ave.

• Vickery Blvd.

• Miller Ave.

The following streets will be designated one-way eastbound from Greenville Ave. to Matilda St. from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Marquita Ave.

• Vanderbilt Ave.

• Llano Ave.

• Velasco Ave.

Greenville Ave. south of Mockingbird Ln. will open to traffic by 8 p.m. For more information, click here or contact event organizers at 214-796-0340.

DART

Additional Red and Orange Line train service will be added March 16 from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., from Plano to Mockingbird, Lovers Ln. and Park Ln. stations.

From Carrollton, Farmers Branch and Dallas customers can ride the Green Line and transfer to either the Orange or Red Line in downtown Dallas. Passengers riding the TRE can transfer to the Orange or special event Red Line trains at Victory Station. Passengers who normally use Routes 502 and 583 at Lovers Ln. Station will be unable to do so for much of the day Saturday. Both routes will be detoured from Lovers Ln. to serve Mockingbird Station until approximately 6 p.m. or when Greenville is re-opened to traffic. Route 502 will continue to serve Park Ln. Station.

Red and Orange Line trains to Lovers Ln. will not be interrupted during the parade. For more information, click here or call DART Customer Information at 214-979-1111.