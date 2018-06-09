Weekend Long Closure of I-35E Near Downtown Dallas

If you plan to travel along I-35E south of downtown Dallas this weekend, prepare to wait.
Both directions of I-35E are being shutdown Saturday night for the remainder of the weekend.
All lanes along I-35E, northbound and southbound, are being closed at 8th Street, according to TxDOT.
The closure is to allow construction workers to tear down the 8th Street overpass in Oak Cliff.
The overpass runs across the interstate.
Drivers in both directions will be diverted onto the 8th Street exits and down the frontage roads, before being allowed to re-enter I-35E.
The closure and the removal of the 8th Street bridge is part of TxDOT’s Southern Gateway Project.
It is a $666 million construction project to rebuild and widen I-35E south of downtown Dallas as well as to widen Highway 67.
The entire project is expected to be completed in 2021. All lanes of I-35E are set to reopen Monday at 6:00 a.m.
There will continue to be closures and detours along 8th Street.
The public can stay up-to-date on construction progress, lane closures and traffic changes by signing up for text alerts by sending the message "The Southern Gateway" to 31996.
Other methods to learn more about the project include:
• Project storefront: 160 Continental Ave. Dallas, TX 75207