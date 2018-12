Start of the 2016 BMW Dallas Marathon on December 11, 2016.

The following is a traffic advisory for the BMW Dallas Marathon scheduled for its last day, Sunday, Dec. 9.

Photo credit: BMW Dallas Marathon

The Dallas Police Department, in conjunction with race organizers, has developed a plan to minimize traffic interruptions. Dallas police will work traffic as necessary with roads reopening after the race passes each intersection.

A map of the event as well as a list of intersections can be found here.

More about the BMW Dallas Marathon can be found here.