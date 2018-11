Northbound Texas 161 is closed at Belt Line road due to a crash and spill involving a tractor-trailer.

Irving police tweeted about the crash at about 4:30 p.m. and said diesel fuel had been spilled on the highway.

The road way expected to stay closed, or at least partially closed, until 6 or 7 p.m.

Traffic is very heavy in the area and drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

Woman, 93, Rescued From Camp Fire by Her Garbageman

Margaret Newsum, 93, had no idea that the Camp Fire was rapidly approaching her Magalia home until her caretaker left for the day and she turned on the television. She was quickly rescued by her friend Dane Ray Cummings, who decided to break company policy and rescue Newsum with his Waste Management truck. KCRA reports. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018)

The cause of the crash is not known; no injuries have been reported.