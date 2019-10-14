Tracking an Opportunity for Strong Storms - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Weather Connection

Weather Connection

Tracking an Opportunity for Strong Storms

By Grant Johnston

Published 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Live Video from NBCDFW.com

    S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
    Traffic | Send Us a Photo/Video | Live Cams

    More whipsaw weather is ahead this week as temperatures are set to swing widely. This weather change will also bring with it a chance of strong thunderstorms.

    Photo credit: NBC 5 News

    The overall chance of rain and storms Monday will remain low until late in the day. By evening, a couple of showers or thunderstorms are possible as warmer and more humid air comes up from the south. Conditions will be more optimal for thunderstorms late Monday night into Tuesday morning. In fact, some of our computer models are indicating the potential is there for some strong (possibly severe) storms Tuesday morning.

    While these storms aren’t expected to last long, they could pack a punch. The greatest concern would be for the possibility of hail and strong winds. Another brief round of isolated storms may also redevelop later in the day Tuesday.

    Photo credit: NBC 5 News

    Photo credit: NBC 5 News

    Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week as temperatures climb into the middle to upper 80s before a strong cold front arrives Tuesday night. This front will bring a return of fall temperatures on Wednesday with a crisp low in the 50s and a high near 70. The nicest day of the week will be Thursday with sunshine and little wind.

    As the temperature rollercoaster continues, we’ll likely be back into the 80s by the weekend.

    Latest Video Forecast

    The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

    Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Before the Storm
    Weather Safety

    Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
     
    At Home?
    • Head indoors immediately
    • If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
    • Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
    Outdoors?
    • Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
    • If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
    Driving?
    • Stay inside your vehicle.
    • Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
    • Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
    • If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.

     

    Interactive Radar
    Interactive Radar    		S-Band Radar
    NBC 5 S-Band    		Dallas County Radar
    Dallas County    		Tarrant County Radar
    Tarrant County
    Collin County Radar
    Collin County    		Denton County Radar
    Denton County    		Ellis, Johnson County Radar
    Ellis, Johnson Co.    		Rainfall Totals
    Rainfall Totals

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices