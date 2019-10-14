Tracking an Opportunity for Strong Storms

More whipsaw weather is ahead this week as temperatures are set to swing widely. This weather change will also bring with it a chance of strong thunderstorms.

Photo credit: NBC 5 News

The overall chance of rain and storms Monday will remain low until late in the day. By evening, a couple of showers or thunderstorms are possible as warmer and more humid air comes up from the south. Conditions will be more optimal for thunderstorms late Monday night into Tuesday morning. In fact, some of our computer models are indicating the potential is there for some strong (possibly severe) storms Tuesday morning.

While these storms aren’t expected to last long, they could pack a punch. The greatest concern would be for the possibility of hail and strong winds. Another brief round of isolated storms may also redevelop later in the day Tuesday.

Photo credit: NBC 5 News

Photo credit: NBC 5 News

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week as temperatures climb into the middle to upper 80s before a strong cold front arrives Tuesday night. This front will bring a return of fall temperatures on Wednesday with a crisp low in the 50s and a high near 70. The nicest day of the week will be Thursday with sunshine and little wind.

As the temperature rollercoaster continues, we’ll likely be back into the 80s by the weekend.

Latest Video Forecast

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Before the Storm

Stay Connected. Download the NBC DFW App

Set your push alert preferences.

Charge your phones and tablets so that if you lose power you can still watch live weather coverage in the App.

Weather Safety