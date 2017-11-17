Toys That May Sell Out Before Black Friday

Black Friday is a great day for parents to shop hard and save big, but NBC 5's Samantha Chatman shows us the toys you may want to scoop up ASAP. (Published 16 minutes ago)

Toy Insider Mom Laurie Schacht reveals the toys that will likely sell out fast.

Hatchimals Surprise (Spin Master)

• New Hatchimals are arriving from Hatchtopia and they can’t hatch without kids’ help.

• These eggs are different from any seen before, and they hold a very special surprise.

• Age: 5+.

• MSRP: $59.99.

• Available: Mass retailers.

Soft’N Slo Squishies (ORB Factory)

• Super squeezable and collectible, Soft'n Slo Squishies are based on the latest trend from Japan as a slow-rising and soft collectible.

• They come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and produce a fun transformation that’s different every time.

• If kids are lucky they may even find the secret limited edition Soft’n Slo Squishies with a special holographic seal.

• Soft'n Slo Squishies Sweet Shop features favorite high-end bakery products, including slices of cake, cinnamon buns, ice cream cones, and super squishy s’mores.

• Ages: 8+.

• MSRP: $5.99-$14.99.

• Available: Amazon, Target, Toys “R” Us, Walmart.

PAW Patrol My Size Lookout Tower (Spin Master)

• Big rescues call for an even bigger tower. Bring the most iconic location in Adventure Bay to life with the new Life Sized Lookout Tower play set.

• With a working elevator, a backpack storage unit, lights and sounds, a functioning periscope, a spiral slide with flipping mechanism, and a rotating base with vehicle launcher, it’s never been easier to recreate moments from the show and embark on new PAW Patrol rescues.

• Age: 3+.

• MSRP: $99.99.

• Available: Amazon, Target, Toys “R” Us, Walmart.

STAR WARS FORCE LINK BB-8 2-IN-1 MEGA PLAYSET (Hasbro)

• Kids can activate incredible "Force Link" sounds and phrases in the BB-8 2-in-1 Mega Play set. On the outside, this play set resembles the iconic astromech droid BB-8 from "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

• This play set features three Force Link activation areas with sounds and phrases, as well as six play areas to recreate favorite scenes.

• Discover tons of features such as hidden trap doors, a firing canon with sound effects, and more. The play set also includes 3.75-inch Supreme Leader Snoke and Elite Praetorian Guard (with Single Blade) Force Link-activated figures.

• Includes play set, Force Link wearable technology, two figures and an accessory. Requires four, 1.5V AA Alkaline batteries, not included. Compatible with all products in the Force Link line, each sold separately.

• Age: 4+.

• MSRP: $199.99.

• Available: Most major retailers.

Cutie Cars Playset (Moose Toys)

• Kids can pull up their ride at the Cuties Car Drive-in Diner. This play set allows kids to take their Cutie Cars on a spin in the rotating drive-thru, ride up the elevator or grab a meal on the go, or pull up a tray at the parking bay. Each play set includes 1 Mini Shopkin and 1 exclusive Cutie Car.

• Over 25 cars to collect inspired by fan favorite SPK characters.

• Age: 5+.

• MSRP: $19.99.

• Available: Amazon, Target, Toys “R” Us, Walmart.

SoundMoovz (Cra-Z-Art)

• SoundMoovz is a motion-activated electronic device that plays cool music and special effect sounds as users move.

• Kids can experience the excitement by moving, dancing, and creating unique musical beats.

• The device uses Bluetooth technology, just simply power on for pairing, download the free app, choose over 400 sounds, and start the fun.

• The product comes with two special bands that users wear to enable the device.

• Layer your beat onto a song. There are multiple sound modes including Robot, Karate, Instrumental, and Musical.

• Ages: 8+.

• MSRP: $79.99.

• Available: Amazon, Target, Toys “R” Us, Walmart, Best Buy.

