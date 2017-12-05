Toys 'R' Us Cancels Orders After Promo Code Glitch

North Texas consumers voiced concerns after their Toys 'R' Us orders were canceled because a promo code was "too good to be true." (Published 8 minutes ago)

Toys 'R' Us promo codes were posted online for 15, 20 and 25 percent off — not a bad if you're buying a lot of toys for your kids.

Shoppers were excited about these savings, but the next day, many shoppers received a follow-up email: "Some or all of the items from your order are currently unavailable. As a result-these item(s) Have been removed from your order."

Many customers were confused and didn't understand what was going on.

Shortly after, the toy retailer tweeted the following: "Yesterday, several promo codes intended only for our credit cardholders were improperly shared online and quickly went viral. This resulted in an overall deal that was simply too good to be true - as many have noted on social. Orders that should not have qualified for the deal have been cancelled. Credit cards will not be charged for cancellations."

We heard from consumers who were furious. One consumer sent us his order confirmation. He thought he was saving $129 on his order, only to find out the deal wasn't intended for him.

We asked Toys 'R' Us if they would honor the promo codes, but the company didn't budge. However, this isn't uncommon.

Last year, Walmart was advertising 75 inch TVs for $99.

Consumers across the country bought dozens at a time, but the company canceled the orders, saying it was an error.

So as you're shopping, if you see a deal that seems too good to be true, always screen shot the promotion and call the company to see if the sale is real.