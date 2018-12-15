Toy Drive Benefiting Kids With Cancer Continues to Flourish

Sadie Keller is wrapping up another successful Sadie’s Sleigh this Christmas. The annual toy drive supports children battling cancer. (Published 2 hours ago)

Sadie Keller is wrapping up another successful Sadie’s Sleigh this Christmas. The annual toy drive supports children battling cancer.

The 12-year-old started the toy drive four years ago when she was fighting leukemia.

Worried Santa might not visit kids in the hospital at Christmas, she started collecting toys and the community stepped in.

“My goal this year is 12,000 toys and we have about 9,000 toys and that’s amazing,” said Keller.

All the toys will be donated to children fighting cancer at North Texas hospitals including Medical Center Dallas, Cook Children’s in Fort Worth, Children’s Medical Center Plano, Medical City Children’s and Our Children’s House Rehabilitation Center.

Sadie is now cancer free but started a foundation to support young cancer fighters throughout the year.

Learn more about her mission and ways to donate here: https://www.sadiekellerfoundation.org/