Town of Highland Park Implements Text to 911

The woman who survived being shot in Thursday's four-county chase did so in part by sending a text to 911 in Hunt County. It's one of several North Texas jurisdictions that now have that capability. (Published Friday, May 26, 2017)

The town of Highland Park is implementing the ability to text 911 in case of an emergency, should calling not be an option.

“Call if you can – Text if you can’t” is the new slogan that accounts to the newest form of 911 notification.

The new communication tool added by Highland Park Department of Public Safety is there to assist those who are unable to speak or hear or anyone who is in a situation where they are incapable of making a voice call to 911.

How to Text 911 in an Emergency



Open the text messaging application within your smart phone and enter "911" in the "To" field

The text message to "911" should contain the location of the emergency and the type of emergency.

An incident in May 2017 where a four-county chase was sparked by a shooting brought attention to the need of 911 texting capability and notice that not all cities in Dallas County have accessibility to text 911.

Officials said voice calls are still the preferred method of communication.