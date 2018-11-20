Tow Truck Driver's Hit-and-Run Death Raises Safety Concerns

The death of a tow truck driver following a hit-and-run in Fort Worth is raising concerns about the safety of first responders.

A witness told police a driver in a white semi kept going after it hit the tow truck driver, who was parked on the side of the freeway.

No arrests have been made.

"Most days are good until you have to get on the freeways and nobody wants to slow down or move over for you," said Jody Sebastian of Cowboy Towing in Pantego. "Makes you wonder if you're going to go home at night."

Tow Truck Driver's Hit and Run Death Raises Concerns About Safety

The death of a tow truck driver in Forth Worth by a hit and run driver is raising concern about the safety of first responders on highways across North Texas. (Published 42 minutes ago)

Sebastian has had his share of close calls.

"Having to jump out of the way, get over a guardrail," he recounted.

Tuesday morning's hit-and-run crash in Fort Worth was a tragic reminder for Sebastian and other tow truck drivers.

A witness told police the hit-and-run driver was in a white semi-truck pulling a "grain-type" trailer with a gray tarp.

The semi will likely have damage to the front right side, including the headlight, investigators said.

There should also be fiberglass body damage.

Do Not Eat Any Romaine Lettuce: Health Officials

Health officials in the U.S. and Canada are urging people to stay away from all romaine lettuce and products after 32 people in 11 states were sickened by an E. coli outbreak. (Published 3 hours ago)

State law says drivers must move over a lane or slowdown 20 miles under the speed limit for emergency responders, tow truck drivers included.

"My favorite term is we are second class first responders," Sebastian said. "[Drivers] just don't think we apply in that law and we do."

Police officers constantly watch for distracted or impaired drivers.

"You'll hear a lot of officers say their head is on a swivel," said Arlington officer Jesse Minton.

Earlier this year an Irving police officer had to leap over a highway railing to avoid being hit by an oncoming car that slammed into his parked motorcycle.

Fortunately, the officer was okay.

Judge Blocks Trump's Migrant Non-Port of Entry Asylum Ban

An order from a federal judge overnight barred the Trump administration from blocking asylum requests from migrants who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally. This happens as a caravan criticized by President Donald Trump arrived in Tijuana, Mexico, across the border from San Diego. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018)

Both officers and tow truck drivers feel motorists are more inclined to move over or slow down for police.

"If somebody sees a police officer out there, they know that officer can write them a ticket, and that's not going to happen with a tow truck driver, but officers do watch tow truck drivers pretty closely," Minton said.

A local group of tow truck drivers called One Team, With One Goal is preparing for its annual safety ride with other first responders in January.