Tough to Breathe? Here’s What’s Bothering You

If you're finding it hard to breathe Wednesday, there are many factors at play.

Allergies are something we can almost all relate to.

Tree Pollen is very high right now. If you are suffering from allergies oak may be to blame. Oak trees release their pollen in late winter through spring, blanketing our homes, vehicles, pets and everything else in their path with a coating of yellow, dust-like particles.

Grass pollen may also be to blame. Grass pollen season in Texas begins in early March and doesn't end until grasses stop releasing pollen in mid-October. As grass releases pollen into the air, the wind can carry it for miles on dry, sunny days. Pollen counts are usually lower on damp or cool days.

The winds are also very strong Wednesday making your allergies worse. A Wind Advisory is in effect through 9 p.m. Winds will be around 20-40 mph with gusts near 45 mph.

If you suffer from respiratory issues, spend extra time indoors. For the second day in a row an Air Quality Alert is in effect. This alert is issued when there is a high level of pollutants such as ozone near the surface that can potentially affect your health. Breathing in ozone can trigger asthma attacks and other respiratory issues.

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.