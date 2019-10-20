Tornadoes Illuminated by Lightning in NBC 5 Viewer Videos

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Dallas on Sunday.

NBC 5 viewers shared dozens of photos and videos Sunday night, including several that showed tornadoes appearing out of nowhere, lit by lightning.

Seth Taylor sent in video Sunday over a tornado in Rowlett. "My wife and I watched a tornado touch down on Lake Ray Hubbard from our balcony in Rowlett, Texas," Taylor said.

Tornado Visible on Lake Ray Hubbard Sunday

Austin Eudaly shared this video he recorded near Hillcrest and Walnut Hill, Oct. 20, 2019. In his video you not only see the tornado pulling away but the damage done with downed trees, power lines and more.

North Dallas Tornado Pulls Away, Leaves Power Lines, Trees Down

NBC 5 viewer Madeline recorded video of a tornado "heading east toward 635," Oct. 20, 2019.

Tornado Lit by Lightning Headed Toward 635

Vanessa Chatman recorded a stunning video of the lightning storm Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

Lightning Storm Creates 'Dancing Sky'

Christian Brenes recorded this video from the top level of the parking garage at Mustang Station, Oct. 20, 2019, in Farmers Branch.

Tornado Visible From Farmers Branch

Michelle Mundhenk recorded several minutes of hail falling outside her home in Granbury, Oct. 20, 2019.

Big Hail Recorded in Granbury

Jacob Cox and family were headed up the road in when they spotted a tornado near Garland around Miller Road, westbound from Rowlett Creek to 1st Avenue.

Garland Tornado Recorded Near Miller Road, Rowlett Creek

Jonathan Hall shared this video of Sunday night's tornado. It's a short clip, but clearly shows a tornado back lit by lightning, Oct. 20, 2019.

Tornado Back Lit by Lightning in Severe Storm

Kyle Farmar recorded the tornado, a good lightning show and some ominous railroad crossing bells in downtown Garland, Oct. 20, 2019.

Tornado Video, Lightning and RR Bells

Tyler Smith recorded some pretty intense video of a tornado over Lake Ray Hubbard. The clip is short, but it clearly shows a tornado.

Video of Tornado Over Lake Ray Hubbard

Another short clip, but one that clearly shows a tornado back lit by lightning, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. This video is from Kamika Gardner.

Tornado Video Lit by Lightning

Scott Brown shared this video of the storm from Travis/Knox streets in Dallas, Oct. 20, 2019.

Sunday night storm view from Travis / Knox street