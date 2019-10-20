Tornadoes Illuminated by Lightning in NBC 5 Viewer Videos

NBC 5 viewers shared dozens of photos and videos Sunday night, including several that showed tornadoes appearing out of nowhere, lit by lightning.
Seth Taylor sent in video Sunday over a tornado in Rowlett. "My wife and I watched a tornado touch down on Lake Ray Hubbard from our balcony in Rowlett, Texas," Taylor said.
Austin Eudaly shared this video he recorded near Hillcrest and Walnut Hill, Oct. 20, 2019. In his video you not only see the tornado pulling away but the damage done with downed trees, power lines and more.
NBC 5 viewer Madeline recorded video of a tornado "heading east toward 635," Oct. 20, 2019.
Vanessa Chatman recorded a stunning video of the lightning storm Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Christian Brenes recorded this video from the top level of the parking garage at Mustang Station, Oct. 20, 2019, in Farmers Branch.
Michelle Mundhenk recorded several minutes of hail falling outside her home in Granbury, Oct. 20, 2019.
Jacob Cox and family were headed up the road in when they spotted a tornado near Garland around Miller Road, westbound from Rowlett Creek to 1st Avenue.
Jonathan Hall shared this video of Sunday night's tornado. It's a short clip, but clearly shows a tornado back lit by lightning, Oct. 20, 2019.
Kyle Farmar recorded the tornado, a good lightning show and some ominous railroad crossing bells in downtown Garland, Oct. 20, 2019.
Tyler Smith recorded some pretty intense video of a tornado over Lake Ray Hubbard. The clip is short, but it clearly shows a tornado.
Another short clip, but one that clearly shows a tornado back lit by lightning, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. This video is from Kamika Gardner.
Scott Brown shared this video of the storm from Travis/Knox streets in Dallas, Oct. 20, 2019.