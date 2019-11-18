Tornado Victims Eligible for Federal Loans at New Outreach Center

The U.S. Small Business Administration opened an outreach center at the Bachman Lake Branch of the Dallas library in the wake of the tornadoes that struck North Texas last month.

Four weeks after an EF-3 tornado devastated portions of North Dallas, the U.S. Small Business Administration opened a new outreach center at the Bachman Lake Library.

The center they hope will allow them to connect small business owners, renters and homeowners with loans they may be eligible for.

"I got one job out last week, I got one out this week. It's hit and miss and it's an adventure," business owner Paulie Gessell said.

Gessell was among the many tenants of Randall Colling's complex who have been displaced because of the severe damage done to his four buildings.

"Most of these buildings are going to have to come down because they are not safe," Colling said.

Colling and Gessell both showed up Monday to meet with the SBA.

"We are dealing with vagrants and looters," Colling said. "It's a problem and some our tenants didn't even have insurance, they lost everything."

Gessell was among those without insurance and said she hoped a loan could help her get her glass working business back on its feet.

"You do the best you can, you put one foot in front of the other," Gessell said.