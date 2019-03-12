Tornado Sirens Heard in Lancaster, DeSoto Due to Malfunction

If you were hearing sirens and you live in the DeSoto and Lancaster areas, don’t worry, there is no severe weather headed your way.

According to the DeSoto Police Department non-emergency dispatch line, the sirens are going off due to a malfunction or a glitch.

Dispatch informed NBC 5 that the issue is being looked into.

Tweets about the sirens started popping up on social media at about 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials have not said what caused the glitch at this time.

Both the cities of Lancaster and DeSoto have releeased statements about the warning siren malfunction and are working quickly to resolve the issue.

So, never fear, no tornados are coming your way, although you might have lost some hours of sleep.