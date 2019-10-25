Tornado Relief Resources

North Texans have been deeply affected by the recent devastating storms and tornado outbreak. In an effort to assist those in need, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 have assembled a list of community organizations with multiple resources to help our neighbors in need.

American Red Cross of North Texas | Website

The American Red Cross of North Texas is always ready to respond when disasters strike. The North Texas branch serves over nine million people in 121 counties and is made up of seven local chapters.

Catholic Charities Dallas | Website

Disaster Preparedness & Relief Services is designed to address immediate and long-term needs of those who have been impacted by natural disasters.

City of Dallas Storm Updates | Website

Stay up to date with latest information from the city.

Communities Foundation of Texas | Website

Fundraising to support the needs of those impacted by the storms and tornado.

Dallas Bar Association | Website

Dallas Volunteer Attorney Program and Legal Aid of Northwest Texas

Dallas Independent School District | Website

The Dallas Education Foundation (DEF) in partnership with the Dallas Foundation serves the Dallas Independent School District to collect monetary donations. If you would like to make a donation to help schools affected by the storms and tornado, donate to their Dallas ISD Tornado Disaster Relief Fund.

IRS Tax Relief Information Regarding Disasters | Website

Find information on the most recent tax relief provisions for taxpayers affected by disaster situations. See FAQs for Disaster Victims for information about the definition of an affected taxpayer.

SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services) | Website

SAMHSA’s Disaster Distress Helpline to help those experiencing distress related to natural disasters.

Salvation Army North Texas | Website

The Salvation Army is one of the first to respond when disaster strikes.

TBM Texans on Mission | Website

Texas Baptist Men: Texans on Mission help recover and rebuild lives after natural disasters.

United Way of Metropolitan Dallas | Website

The United Way partners with multiple organizations to help tackle complex community issues including resources for disaster relief and recovery.

VolunteerNow | Website

Volunteer to help those recovering from the storm and tornado damage.

Before the Storm

