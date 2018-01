Dallas-based Topgolf will open another of its entertainment venues in El Paso. (Published 3 hours ago)

The new El Paso location is set to open sometime in February. Golfers will be able to enjoy climate-controlled hitting bays, a full-service restaurant and more than 200 High-Definiton televisions.

City officials say they are looking forward to the business the new complex will bring to El Paso.

Topgolf was founded in 2000 and has 49 locations open or under construction, including four in North Texas.

