Year in Review: Top Stories and Events of 2017

The total solar eclipse dominated local news coverage across much of the United States around Aug. 21, 2017.

NBC 5 takes a look back at the events and stories that had a major impact on North Texas in 2017. Choose from the galleries below to explore a variety of news-making subjects from the past year.



Top 10 News Stories of 2017

Here are the Top 10 News stories from 2017, based on traffic data from NBCDFW.com.

Top 10 News Stories of 2017

Top 10 Real Estate Stories of 2017

A Fort Worth castle and a sprawling ranch are just two of the most popular real estate stories of 2017.

Top 10 Real Estate Stories of 2017

2017 in Photos: Attacks, Protests, Tragedies and Hope

Nationwide political protests, global movements for social change and the rise of a businessman-turned-president defined much of 2017.

2017 in Photos: Attacks, Protests, Tragedies and Hope

In Memoriam: Influential People We've Lost This Year

Take a look back at the people we've lost in 2017, including politicians, artists and other public figures.

In Memoriam: San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee Dies at 65

Top 10 Sports Stories of 2017

A presidential photobomb and a $10 million donation are among the top sports stories of 2017.



Top 10 Sports Stories of 2017

Top 5 Cowboys Stories of 2017

Romo's future and Zeke's off the field troubles dominated coverage of the Dallas Cowboys in 2017.



Top 5 Cowboys Stories of 2017

Top 5 Rangers Stories of 2017

Yu Darvish is traded and a contract extension that included two horses topped reader lists in 2017.



Top 5 Rangers Stories of 2017

Top 5 Mavs Stories of 2017

Dirk set a major milestone and then received one of the most interesting/bizarre gifts in the mail.



Top 5 Mavs Stories of 2017

Top 5 Stars Stories of 2017

One coach is out, another is in, and the team trolled the NFL Chargers.



Top 5 Stars Stories of 2017

2017 TMS Year in Photos

Recap the motorsports season at Texas Motor Speedway. The track played host to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR XFINITY Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Verizon IndyCar Series, Robby Gordon Stadium SUPER Trucks and the American Sprint Car Series.

TMS's 2017 'Year in Photos'