Drama, controversy and forgiveness punctuated a trial that ended with a former Dallas cop being charged with murder and renewed tensions between police officers and the communities they serve.
After nine days of testimony, Amber Guyger was convicted of murder and sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for the shooting death of her unarmed neighbor, Botham Jean.
Every day for nearly two weeks, thousands of people in North Texas and across the nation watched a live feed from inside the Dallas County courtroom to learn what happened the night of Sept. 6, 2018.
Before the Trial: Botham Jean and Amber Guyger Forever Linked by a Tragic Event
As Botham Jean's family arrived in Dallas ahead of Guyger's murder trial, his friends focused on his life and legacy.
Here are some of NBC DFW's most-watched moments from the trial:
Judge Frustrated Over Gag Order Violation at Trial's Beginning
Judge Tammy Kemp grew visibly frustrated after the defense asked for a mistrial due to a possible violation of her gag order by Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot. Kemp ruled against the mistrial.
Laptop Plays Loud Music, Interrupting Trial and Prompting Warning for Judge
Judge Kemp, who warned journalists and members of the gallery that electronic devices were not allowed in the courtroom, admonished someone in the gallery when a laptop began playing music.
Jury Shown Body Camera Video in Guyger Murder Trial
The jury was shown graphic body camera video recorded by Dallas police officers responding to the shooting call at the South Side Flats Apartments on Sept. 6, 2018. The video is edited to not show the graphic resuscitation efforts performed on Jean.
Guyger's Former Partner Takes Stand in Her Murder Trial
Guyger's former partner, Martin Rivera, took the stand on Day 1 of Guyger's murder trial.
Judge Calls for Recess After Amber Guyger Breaks Down
Judge Tammy Kemp calls a 10-minute recess after fired Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger becomes emotional on the witness stand.
'I Felt Like a Piece of Crap': Guyger Recounts Shooting
On the witness stand, Guyger reflected on what was going through her mind when she realized she had shot an innocent man inside his apartment.
State Probes Guyger on Her CPR Training
Prosecutors grilled Guyger during her cross-examination Friday, asking her about her text messages to her partner after the shooting and her CPR training.
Amber Guyger Admits Intent to Kill 'Intruder' Botham Jean
Former Dallas County prosecutor Thomas D'Amore testified that he wasn't surprised Guyger admitted on the stand Friday that she intended to kill Botham Jean.
Judge Reads Guilty Verdict for Amber Guyger
The moment Guyger learned she is a convicted murderer for fatally shooting Jean.
Dallas County Sheriff Official Comforts Amber Guyger
A Dallas County Sheriff official was seen comforting Guyger shortly after her murder verdict was announced on Tuesday morning.
'I'll Never See Him Again': Jean's Father Emotional on Stand
Jean's father, Bertrum Jean, reflected on conversations with his son and talks about how Botham's death impacted their family.
Guyger's Mother Takes Stand in Sentencing Phase
Amber Guyger's mother, Karen Guyger, testified during the punishment phase of her daughter's murder trial.
Convicted Murderer Amber Guyger Sentenced to Serve 10 Years in Prison
The jury deliberated for less than two hours before they reached a unanimous decision on Guyger's sentence.
Botham Jean's Brother Hugs Guyger, Says 'I Love You'
Brandt Jean told Guyger that his brother would have wanted her to turn her life over to Christ, and that if she can ask God for forgiveness, she will get it.