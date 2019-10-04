Most-Watched Moments in the Murder Trial of Former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger The trial of a former Dallas cop accused of murdering her unarmed neighbor captivated the country

Drama, controversy and forgiveness punctuated a trial that ended with a former Dallas cop being charged with murder and renewed tensions between police officers and the communities they serve.

After nine days of testimony, Amber Guyger was convicted of murder and sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for the shooting death of her unarmed neighbor, Botham Jean.

Every day for nearly two weeks, thousands of people in North Texas and across the nation watched a live feed from inside the Dallas County courtroom to learn what happened the night of Sept. 6, 2018.

Before the Trial: Botham Jean and Amber Guyger Forever Linked by a Tragic Event

As Botham Jean's family arrived in Dallas ahead of Guyger's murder trial, his friends focused on his life and legacy.

Botham Jean: A Story of Tragedy and Legacy

Jean’s family arrived in Dallas for the trial this week and his church family will gather several times before the trial’s start to pray for justice. (Published Friday, Sept. 20, 2019)

Here are some of NBC DFW's most-watched moments from the trial:

Judge Frustrated Over Gag Order Violation at Trial's Beginning



Judge Tammy Kemp grew visibly frustrated after the defense asked for a mistrial due to a possible violation of her gag order by Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot. Kemp ruled against the mistrial.

Judge Frustrated Over Gag Order Violation in Guyger Trial

Judge Tammy Kemp grows visibly frustrated after the defense asks for a mistrial due to a possible violation of her gag order by Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot. Kemp ruled against the mistrial. (Published Monday, Sept. 23, 2019)

Laptop Plays Loud Music, Interrupting Trial and Prompting Warning for Judge

Judge Kemp, who warned journalists and members of the gallery that electronic devices were not allowed in the courtroom, admonished someone in the gallery when a laptop began playing music.

Guyger Murder Trial: Judge Admonishes Gallery

Judge Tammy Kemp, who warned journalists and members of the gallery at the Amber Guyger that electronic devices were not allowed in the courtroom, admonishes someone in the gallery when a laptop began playing music. Kemp warned everyone that future infractions would result in the item being seized until the end of the trial and that distractions would not be tolerated. (Published Monday, Sept. 23, 2019)

Jury Shown Body Camera Video in Guyger Murder Trial

The jury was shown graphic body camera video recorded by Dallas police officers responding to the shooting call at the South Side Flats Apartments on Sept. 6, 2018. The video is edited to not show the graphic resuscitation efforts performed on Jean.

Jury Shown Body Camera Video in Guyger Murder Trial

The jury was show graphic body camera video recorded by Dallas police officers responding to the shooting call at the South Side Flats Apartments on Sept. 6, 2018. The video is edited to not show the graphic resuscitation efforts performed on the victim, Bothem Jean. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019)

Guyger's Former Partner Takes Stand in Her Murder Trial

Guyger's former partner, Martin Rivera, took the stand on Day 1 of Guyger's murder trial.

Guyger's Former Partner Takes Stand in Her Murder Trial

Amber Guyger's former partner, Martin Rivera, took the stand on Day 1 of Guyger's murder trial. Guyger is the former Dallas police officer accused of fatally shooting the 26-year-old Jean in his South Side apartment last year. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019)

Judge Calls for Recess After Amber Guyger Breaks Down

Judge Tammy Kemp calls a 10-minute recess after fired Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger becomes emotional on the witness stand.

Judge Calls for Recess After Amber Guyger Breaks Down

Judge Tammy Kemp calls a 10-minute recess after fired Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger becomes emotional on the witness stand. Her defense team had begun asking her questions about the moments leading up to the shooting. (Published Friday, Sept. 27, 2019)

'I Felt Like a Piece of Crap': Guyger Recounts Shooting

On the witness stand, Guyger reflected on what was going through her mind when she realized she had shot an innocent man inside his apartment.

'I Felt Like a Piece of Crap': Guyger Recounts Shooting

On the witness stand, Amber Guyger reflected on what was going through her mind when she realized she had shot an innocent man inside his apartment. (Published Friday, Sept. 27, 2019)

State Probes Guyger on Her CPR Training

Prosecutors grilled Guyger during her cross-examination Friday, asking her about her text messages to her partner after the shooting and her CPR training.

State Probes Guyger on Her CPR Training

Prosecutors grilled Amber Guyger during her cross-examination Friday, asking her about her text messages to her partner after the shooting and her CPR training. (Published Friday, Sept. 27, 2019)

Amber Guyger Admits Intent to Kill 'Intruder' Botham Jean

Former Dallas County prosecutor Thomas D'Amore testified that he wasn't surprised Guyger admitted on the stand Friday that she intended to kill Botham Jean.

Judge Reads Guilty Verdict for Amber Guyger

The moment Guyger learned she is a convicted murderer for fatally shooting Jean.

Watch: Judge Reads Guilty Verdict for Amber Guyger

A Dallas County jury found Amber Guyger guilty of murder Tuesday in the death of Botham Jean. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019)

Dallas County Sheriff Official Comforts Amber Guyger

A Dallas County Sheriff official was seen comforting Guyger shortly after her murder verdict was announced on Tuesday morning.

Dallas County Sheriff Official Comforts Amber Guyger

A Dallas County Sheriff official was seen comforting Amber Guyger shortly after her murder verdict was announced on Tuesday morning. She was convicted of murder in the killing of her unarmed neighbor Botham Jean in his apartment. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019)

'I'll Never See Him Again': Jean's Father Emotional on Stand

Jean's father, Bertrum Jean, reflected on conversations with his son and talks about how Botham's death impacted their family.

'I'll Never See Him Again': Jean's Father Emotional on Stand

Botham Jean's father, Bertrum Jean, reflects on Sunday conversations with his son and talks about how Botham's death impacted their family. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019)

Guyger's Mother Takes Stand in Sentencing Phase

Amber Guyger's mother, Karen Guyger, testified during the punishment phase of her daughter's murder trial.

Guyger's Mother Takes Stand in Sentencing Phase

Amber Guyger's mother, Karen Guyger, testifies during the punishment phase of her daughter's murder trial. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019)

Convicted Murderer Amber Guyger Sentenced to Serve 10 Years in Prison

The jury deliberated for less than two hours before they reached a unanimous decision on Guyger's sentence.

Raw Video: Judge Reads the Sentencing Verdict of Amber Guyger

Judge Tammy Kemp read the sentencing verdict from the jury that sentenced Amber Guyger to 10 years in prison. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019)

Botham Jean's Brother Hugs Guyger, Says 'I Love You'

Brandt Jean told Guyger that his brother would have wanted her to turn her life over to Christ, and that if she can ask God for forgiveness, she will get it.

Botham Jean's Brother Says 'I Love You,' Hugs Amber Guyger

The brother of Botham Jean gives his family impact statement directed to Amber Guyger. Brandt Jean said he forgave Guyger and urged her to "embrace Christ." At the end of his statement, Brandt asked if he could hug Guyger which the judge allowed in following emotional moments in the courtroom. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019)