Top Law Enforcement Official in Texas Accused of Rape, Fired

The Texas Department of Public Safety says its chief of intelligence and counterterrorism has been accused of raping a woman who attended a party at his house.

The agency says John Jones was arrested on a sexual assault charge and fired Tuesday. He remained in jail Wednesday, with bail set at $750,000.

Jail records did not list an attorney for him who could comment on the allegations.

An arrest affidavit says the woman told law enforcement that Jones had been drinking heavily when he took her for a ride on his all-terrain vehicle on July 20 in Leander, north of Austin. The affidavit says she told investigators that he guided the ATV into a brushy clearing and raped her, then told her not to tell anyone what happened.

