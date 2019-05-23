Top law enforcement officials will meet with members of the LGBTQ community in the wake of several attacks and murders of transgender women in the city.

A town hall meeting sponsored by the Dallas Police Department is scheduled Thursday at the Resource Center at 5750 Cedar Springs Road from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall and Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot will attend the meeting.

The town hall meeting comes after a string of violence against transgender women of color, including two murders in Dallas.

The latest victim was Muhlaysia Booker who was shot and killed over the weekend.

"Once the tears stop you get angry. Really angry, because she was 23 years old," Leslie McMurray with the Resource Center of Dallas said. "I have a daughter older than that. Who knows what her life would have become. She wasn't done painting her canvas yet."

McMurray said the community has been heartbroken about the murders but they also want action.

"I don't know that there is any way to prevent, but what we can try and do is give police and prosecutors the tools that they need to prosecute the people that do these things," McMurray said.