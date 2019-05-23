Top Baby Names in Texas in 2018: Liam and Emma

Earlier this month, the Social Security Administration released the most popular baby names in the U.S. but now the government agency is breaking it down by state.

Just like Emma and Liam were tops nationally, those two names are the most popular in Texas.

Emma has held the top spot for girls since 2014. Meanwhile, Noah was the top pick for boys in 2017, it finished second in 2018.

Popular Names in Texas for Births in 2018

Rank Male Name Number of Males Female Name Number of Females 1 Liam 2,149 Emma 2,152 2 Noah 1,902 Isabella 1,834 3 Sebastian 1,554 Olivia 1,789 4 Mateo 1,546 Mia 1,649 5 Elijah 1,458 Sophia 1,618 6 Daniel 1,367 Camila 1,532 7 Jacob 1,299 Ava 1,363 8 Ethan 1,262 Sofia 1,238 9 Matthew 1,242 Victoria 1,127 10 Alexander 1,227 Evelyn 1,028

CLICK HERE to see the full list.

'Tonight' Baby Memes: Trying to Flirt But Can't Wink Yet