Top Baby Names in Texas in 2018: Liam and Emma

Earlier this month, the Social Security Administration released the most popular baby names in the U.S. but now the government agency is breaking it down by state.
Just like Emma and Liam were tops nationally, those two names are the most popular in Texas.
Emma has held the top spot for girls since 2014. Meanwhile, Noah was the top pick for boys in 2017, it finished second in 2018.
Popular Names in Texas for Births in 2018
|Rank
|Male Name
|Number of Males
|Female Name
|Number of Females
|1
|Liam
|2,149
|Emma
|2,152
|2
|Noah
|1,902
|Isabella
|1,834
|3
|Sebastian
|1,554
|Olivia
|1,789
|4
|Mateo
|1,546
|Mia
|1,649
|5
|Elijah
|1,458
|Sophia
|1,618
|6
|Daniel
|1,367
|Camila
|1,532
|7
|Jacob
|1,299
|Ava
|1,363
|8
|Ethan
|1,262
|Sofia
|1,238
|9
|Matthew
|1,242
|Victoria
|1,127
|10
|Alexander
|1,227
|Evelyn
|1,028
CLICK HERE to see the full list.