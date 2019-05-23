Top Baby Names in Texas in 2018: Liam and Emma - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Top Baby Names in Texas in 2018: Liam and Emma

Published 7 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Earlier this month, the Social Security Administration released the most popular baby names in the U.S. but now the government agency is breaking it down by state.

    Just like Emma and Liam were tops nationally, those two names are the most popular in Texas.

    Emma has held the top spot for girls since 2014. Meanwhile, Noah was the top pick for boys in 2017, it finished second in 2018.

    Popular Names in Texas for Births in 2018

    RankMale NameNumber of MalesFemale NameNumber of Females
    1Liam2,149Emma2,152
    2Noah1,902Isabella1,834
    3Sebastian1,554Olivia1,789
    4Mateo1,546Mia1,649
    5Elijah1,458Sophia1,618
    6Daniel1,367Camila1,532
    7Jacob1,299Ava1,363
    8Ethan1,262Sofia1,238
    9Matthew1,242Victoria1,127
    10Alexander1,227Evelyn1,028

    CLICK HERE to see the full list.

