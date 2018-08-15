Top 10 Finalists to be Announced for 2018 Big Tex Choice Awards - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Top 10 Finalists to be Announced for 2018 Big Tex Choice Awards

Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

Officials with the State Fair of Texas are about to announce the finalists for the 14th annual Big Tex Choice Awards.

We've seen the list of 31 semi-finalists, with each dish being considered for one of three titles: "Best Taste - Sweet," "Best Taste - Savory," and "Most Creative."

The announcement of Big Tex's top 10 will take place shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday. It will be livestreamed at the top of this article.

Check out the full list of semifinalists below:

    • Corn Dog Ale
    • Deep Fried Bodacious Bacon Bombs
    • Deep Fried Chicken Tetrazzini Parmesana
    • Deep Fried Lobster Pops
    • Deep Fried Ranch
    • Deep Fried Shepherd's Pie
    • Deep Fried Skillet Potato Melt in a Boat
    • Fried Cup of Corn "Elotes"
    • Fried Kool-Aid® Pickles
    • Hoppin' John Cake with Jackpot Sauce
    • King Crispy Coconut Crab Sliders
    • Pico Frito (Deep Fried Pico de Gallo)
    • Southern Fried Chicken Nachos
    • Texas Fried Hill Country
    • Texas Twang-kie
      • Bacon Brittle
      • Cherish Erbert Champagne
      • Cotton Candy Taco
      • Deep Fried M&M's®
      • Deep Fried Raspberry Brie-ret
      • Frosty's Frozen Hot Chocolate
      • Fruity Dessert Nachos
      • Kool-Aid® Pickle-Dilly Sangria
      • Orange Julia's Beermosa
      • Orange You Glad We Fried It?!
      • State Fair Fun-L Cake Ice Cream
      • Supra Stuffed Mini Sopapillas
      • Sweet Bakin' Bacon
      • Sweet Crispy Rice (Arroz con Leche)
      • Texas Thai Delight
      • The Roll Tide

      The Big Tex Choice Awards will take place at 2 p.m. Aug. 26 in the Tower Building at Fair Park.

      Tickets will be available online at BigTex.com for $125 - up $25 from 2017. All proceeds will be donated to the State Fair of Texas Youth Scholarship Program.

      Online:BigTex.com

        

