Officials with the State Fair of Texas are about to announce the finalists for the 14th annual Big Tex Choice Awards.

We've seen the list of 31 semi-finalists, with each dish being considered for one of three titles: "Best Taste - Sweet," "Best Taste - Savory," and "Most Creative."

The announcement of Big Tex's top 10 will take place shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday. It will be livestreamed at the top of this article.

Check out the full list of semifinalists below:



Corn Dog Ale

Deep Fried Bodacious Bacon Bombs

Deep Fried Chicken Tetrazzini Parmesana

Deep Fried Lobster Pops

Deep Fried Ranch

Deep Fried Shepherd's Pie

Deep Fried Skillet Potato Melt in a Boat

Fried Cup of Corn "Elotes"

Fried Kool-Aid® Pickles

Hoppin' John Cake with Jackpot Sauce

King Crispy Coconut Crab Sliders

Pico Frito (Deep Fried Pico de Gallo)

Southern Fried Chicken Nachos

Texas Fried Hill Country

Texas Twang-kie Bacon Brittle

Cherish Erbert Champagne

Cotton Candy Taco

Deep Fried M&M's®

Deep Fried Raspberry Brie-ret

Frosty's Frozen Hot Chocolate

Fruity Dessert Nachos

Kool-Aid® Pickle-Dilly Sangria

Orange Julia's Beermosa

Orange You Glad We Fried It?!

State Fair Fun-L Cake Ice Cream

Supra Stuffed Mini Sopapillas

Sweet Bakin' Bacon

Sweet Crispy Rice (Arroz con Leche)

Texas Thai Delight

The Roll Tide

The Big Tex Choice Awards will take place at 2 p.m. Aug. 26 in the Tower Building at Fair Park.

Tickets will be available online at BigTex.com for $125 - up $25 from 2017. All proceeds will be donated to the State Fair of Texas Youth Scholarship Program.

Online:BigTex.com

