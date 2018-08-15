Officials with the State Fair of Texas are about to announce the finalists for the 14th annual Big Tex Choice Awards.
We've seen the list of 31 semi-finalists, with each dish being considered for one of three titles: "Best Taste - Sweet," "Best Taste - Savory," and "Most Creative."
The announcement of Big Tex's top 10 will take place shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday. It will be livestreamed at the top of this article.
Check out the full list of semifinalists below:
- Corn Dog Ale
- Deep Fried Bodacious Bacon Bombs
- Deep Fried Chicken Tetrazzini Parmesana
- Deep Fried Lobster Pops
- Deep Fried Ranch
- Deep Fried Shepherd's Pie
- Deep Fried Skillet Potato Melt in a Boat
- Fried Cup of Corn "Elotes"
- Fried Kool-Aid® Pickles
- Hoppin' John Cake with Jackpot Sauce
- King Crispy Coconut Crab Sliders
- Pico Frito (Deep Fried Pico de Gallo)
- Southern Fried Chicken Nachos
- Texas Fried Hill Country
- Texas Twang-kie
- Bacon Brittle
- Cherish Erbert Champagne
- Cotton Candy Taco
- Deep Fried M&M's®
- Deep Fried Raspberry Brie-ret
- Frosty's Frozen Hot Chocolate
- Fruity Dessert Nachos
- Kool-Aid® Pickle-Dilly Sangria
- Orange Julia's Beermosa
- Orange You Glad We Fried It?!
- State Fair Fun-L Cake Ice Cream
- Supra Stuffed Mini Sopapillas
- Sweet Bakin' Bacon
- Sweet Crispy Rice (Arroz con Leche)
- Texas Thai Delight
- The Roll Tide
The Big Tex Choice Awards will take place at 2 p.m. Aug. 26 in the Tower Building at Fair Park.
Tickets will be available online at BigTex.com for $125 - up $25 from 2017. All proceeds will be donated to the State Fair of Texas Youth Scholarship Program.
