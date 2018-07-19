Too Hot? See Our List of DFW Cooling Stations

While heat advisories are in effect, there are many places being offered as cooling stations in North Texas. Here are a few we've found. If you know of any other locations, email newstips@nbcdfw.com
Anyone with general questions about heat safety can call 311.
Anyone with questions about services offered from voluntary organizations related to heat safety can call 211.
In Dallas, these centers are offering air conditioning, water and snacks, the city said.
Dallas
Martin Luther King Community Center
2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
214-670-8418
West Dallas Multipurpose Center
2828 Fish Trap Road
8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday
8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday
214-670-6341
Reverchon Park Recreation Center
3505 Maple Ave.
9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday
2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday
8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday
214-670-7720
Salvation Army Centers
Carr P. Collins Social Services Center
5302 Harry Hines Blvd.
214-424-7000
The following Salvation Army Community Centers are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Oak Cliff
1617 W. Jefferson
214-941-5911
Cedar Crest
1007 Hutchins Road
214-941-7404
For more information from the city of Dallas, including bus routes to the centers, can go here.
Arlington
Salvation Army
Arlington Family Life Center
712 W Abram St Arlington, TX 76013
817-860-1836
Mon - Fri 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Fort Worth
The Salvation Army Homeless Shelter
1855 E. Lancaster Avenue
Mon - Fri 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Irving
Salvation Army
250 East Grauwyler Road Irving, TX 75061
McKinney
Salvation Army
600 Wilson Creek Pkwy McKinney, TX 75069
Arlington
Salvation Army
712 W. Abram Street Arlington, TX 76013
Garland
Salvation Army
451 W. Ave D Garland, TX 75040
Lewisville
Salvation Army
207 Elm Street Lewisville, TX 75067
Plano
Salvation Army
3528 E. 14th Street Plano, TX 75074
N. Fort Worth
Salvation Army
Northside Corps
3023 NW 24th St Fort Worth, TX 7610
Ellis County
Salvation Army
620 Farley St. Waxahachie, TX 75165
Denton
Hours and services are subject to change, please check with the location/agency to confirm.
Cooling Stations:
City of Denton Public Facilities – Various City facilities are air conditioned with public access to restrooms, water fountains, and sitting areas during normal operating hours.
Parks & Recreation Centers:
1. American Legion Building
629 Lakey St.
Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Thursday 6 – 9 p.m.
2. Denton Civic Center
321 E. McKinney St.
Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
3. Denton Senior Center
509 N. Bell Ave.
Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
4. Denia Rec Center
1001 Parvin St.
Monday – Wednesday 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Thursday – Friday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
5. Martin Luther King Jr. Rec Center
1300 Wilson St.
Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
6. North Lakes Rec Center
2001 W. Windsor Dr.
Monday – Thursday 5:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Friday 5:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m
Saturday 7:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.
Public Libraries:
1. North Branch Library
3020 N. Locust St.
Monday – Wednesday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Thursday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sunday 1 – 5 p.m.
2. Emily Fowler Central Library
502 Oakland St.
Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Thursday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Sunday 1 – 5 p.m.
3. South Branch Library
3228 Teasley Ln.
Monday Noon – 9 p.m.
Wednesday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Tues, Thurs, Fri, Sat 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sunday 1 – 5 p.m.
Fire Stations:
Fire stations that have 24-hour public access to restrooms, water fountains, and a sitting area:
Station 2, 110 Mockingbird Ln.
Station 4, 2110 E. Sherman Dr.
Station 5, 2230 W. Windsor Dr.
Station 6, 3232 Teasley Ln.
Station 7, 4201 Vintage Pkwy.
Central Fire Station:
Station 1, 332 E. Hickory St. – Only available Monday – Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Police Station:
Police Station lobby has 24-hour public access to restrooms, water fountains, and a sitting area, 601 E. Hickory St.
Our Daily Bread – Cooling and Water Station; Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; 300 W. Oak St., Suite 100, Denton, TX 76201, (940) 382-5604
Salvation Army Denton – Cooling and Water Station, Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 1508 E. McKinney St., Denton, TX 76209, (940) 566-3800
Meals Served:
Our Daily Bread – Breakfast is served Monday – Saturday 10 to 10:30 a.m., and Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., closed at 12:45 p.m. Saturday only. Dinner is served Monday evening 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 300 W. Oak St., Suite 100, Denton, TX 76201, 940-382-5604
Salvation Army Denton – Community dinner nightly at 6:30 p.m.; 1508 E. McKinney St., Denton, TX 76209, 940-566-3800
Shelter Overnight:
Monsignor King Outreach Center (MKOC) – Shelter overnight Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and open in inclement weather such as severe storms or extreme temperatures (32 or below and 100 or above). Due to the forecasted temperatures for the next week, MKOC plans to open at 2 p.m. beginning on Wednesday, July 18 and remain open for overnight shelter for the week. 300 S. Woodrow Ln., Denton, TX 76205, 940-391-1919
Salvation Army Denton – Shelter overnight daily 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.; 1508 E. McKinney St., Denton, TX 76209, 940-566-3800