Too Hot? See Our List of DFW Cooling Stations

While heat advisories are in effect, there are many places being offered as cooling stations in North Texas. Here are a few we've found. If you know of any other locations, email newstips@nbcdfw.com

Anyone with general questions about heat safety can call 311.

Anyone with questions about services offered from voluntary organizations related to heat safety can call 211.

In Dallas, these centers are offering air conditioning, water and snacks, the city said.

Dallas

Martin Luther King Community Center

2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

214-670-8418

West Dallas Multipurpose Center

2828 Fish Trap Road

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday

214-670-6341

Reverchon Park Recreation Center

3505 Maple Ave.

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday

2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday

8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday

214-670-7720

Salvation Army Centers

Carr P. Collins Social Services Center

5302 Harry Hines Blvd.

214-424-7000

The following Salvation Army Community Centers are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oak Cliff

1617 W. Jefferson

214-941-5911

Cedar Crest

1007 Hutchins Road

214-941-7404

For more information from the city of Dallas, including bus routes to the centers, can go here.

Arlington



Salvation Army

Arlington Family Life Center

712 W Abram St Arlington, TX 76013

817-860-1836

Mon - Fri 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Fort Worth

The Salvation Army Homeless Shelter

1855 E. Lancaster Avenue

Mon - Fri 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Irving

Salvation Army

250 East Grauwyler Road Irving, TX 75061

McKinney

Salvation Army

600 Wilson Creek Pkwy McKinney, TX 75069

Arlington

Salvation Army

712 W. Abram Street Arlington, TX 76013

Garland

Salvation Army

451 W. Ave D Garland, TX 75040

Lewisville

Salvation Army

207 Elm Street Lewisville, TX 75067

Plano

Salvation Army

3528 E. 14th Street Plano, TX 75074

N. Fort Worth

Salvation Army

Northside Corps

3023 NW 24th St Fort Worth, TX 7610

Ellis County

Salvation Army

620 Farley St. Waxahachie, TX 75165

Denton

Hours and services are subject to change, please check with the location/agency to confirm.

Cooling Stations:

City of Denton Public Facilities – Various City facilities are air conditioned with public access to restrooms, water fountains, and sitting areas during normal operating hours.

Parks & Recreation Centers:

1. American Legion Building

629 Lakey St.

Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Thursday 6 – 9 p.m.

2. Denton Civic Center

321 E. McKinney St.

Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

3. Denton Senior Center

509 N. Bell Ave.

Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

4. Denia Rec Center

1001 Parvin St.

Monday – Wednesday 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday – Friday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

5. Martin Luther King Jr. Rec Center

1300 Wilson St.

Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

6. North Lakes Rec Center

2001 W. Windsor Dr.

Monday – Thursday 5:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday 5:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m

Saturday 7:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Public Libraries:

1. North Branch Library

3020 N. Locust St.

Monday – Wednesday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday 1 – 5 p.m.

2. Emily Fowler Central Library

502 Oakland St.

Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday 1 – 5 p.m.

3. South Branch Library

3228 Teasley Ln.

Monday Noon – 9 p.m.

Wednesday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Tues, Thurs, Fri, Sat 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday 1 – 5 p.m.

Fire Stations:

Fire stations that have 24-hour public access to restrooms, water fountains, and a sitting area:

Station 2, 110 Mockingbird Ln.

Station 4, 2110 E. Sherman Dr.

Station 5, 2230 W. Windsor Dr.

Station 6, 3232 Teasley Ln.

Station 7, 4201 Vintage Pkwy.

Central Fire Station:

Station 1, 332 E. Hickory St. – Only available Monday – Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Police Station:

Police Station lobby has 24-hour public access to restrooms, water fountains, and a sitting area, 601 E. Hickory St.

Our Daily Bread – Cooling and Water Station; Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; 300 W. Oak St., Suite 100, Denton, TX 76201, (940) 382-5604

Salvation Army Denton – Cooling and Water Station, Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 1508 E. McKinney St., Denton, TX 76209, (940) 566-3800

Meals Served:

Our Daily Bread – Breakfast is served Monday – Saturday 10 to 10:30 a.m., and Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., closed at 12:45 p.m. Saturday only. Dinner is served Monday evening 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 300 W. Oak St., Suite 100, Denton, TX 76201, 940-382-5604

Salvation Army Denton – Community dinner nightly at 6:30 p.m.; 1508 E. McKinney St., Denton, TX 76209, 940-566-3800

Shelter Overnight:

Monsignor King Outreach Center (MKOC) – Shelter overnight Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and open in inclement weather such as severe storms or extreme temperatures (32 or below and 100 or above). Due to the forecasted temperatures for the next week, MKOC plans to open at 2 p.m. beginning on Wednesday, July 18 and remain open for overnight shelter for the week. 300 S. Woodrow Ln., Denton, TX 76205, 940-391-1919

Salvation Army Denton – Shelter overnight daily 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.; 1508 E. McKinney St., Denton, TX 76209, 940-566-3800