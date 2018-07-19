Too Hot? See Our List of DFW Cooling Stations - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Too Hot? See Our List of DFW Cooling Stations

Some North Texas cooling stations/centers are offering air conditioning, water and snacks

Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

    While heat advisories are in effect, there are many places being offered as cooling stations in North Texas. Here are a few we've found. If you know of any other locations, email newstips@nbcdfw.com

    Anyone with general questions about heat safety can call 311.

    Anyone with questions about services offered from voluntary organizations related to heat safety can call 211.

    In Dallas, these centers are offering air conditioning, water and snacks, the city said.

    Dallas

    Martin Luther King Community Center

    2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

    8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

    8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

    214-670-8418

    West Dallas Multipurpose Center

    2828 Fish Trap Road

    8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday

    8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday

    214-670-6341

    Reverchon Park Recreation Center

    3505 Maple Ave.

    9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday

    2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday

    8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday

    214-670-7720

    Salvation Army Centers

    Carr P. Collins Social Services Center

    5302 Harry Hines Blvd.

    214-424-7000

    The following Salvation Army Community Centers are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Oak Cliff

    1617 W. Jefferson

    214-941-5911

    Cedar Crest

    1007 Hutchins Road

    214-941-7404

    For more information from the city of Dallas, including bus routes to the centers, can go here.

    Arlington

    Salvation Army

    Arlington Family Life Center

    712 W Abram St Arlington, TX 76013

    817-860-1836 

    Mon - Fri 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

    Fort Worth

    The Salvation Army Homeless Shelter

    1855 E. Lancaster Avenue

    Mon - Fri 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    Irving

    Salvation Army

    250 East Grauwyler Road Irving, TX 75061

    McKinney

    Salvation Army

    600 Wilson Creek Pkwy McKinney, TX 75069

    Arlington

    Salvation Army

    712 W. Abram Street Arlington, TX 76013

    Garland

    Salvation Army

    451 W. Ave D Garland, TX 75040

    Lewisville

    Salvation Army

    207 Elm Street Lewisville, TX 75067

    Plano

    Salvation Army

    3528 E. 14th Street Plano, TX 75074

    N. Fort Worth

    Salvation Army

    Northside Corps

    3023 NW 24th St Fort Worth, TX 7610

    Ellis County

    Salvation Army

    620 Farley St. Waxahachie, TX 75165

    Denton

    Hours and services are subject to change, please check with the location/agency to confirm.

    Cooling Stations:

    City of Denton Public Facilities – Various City facilities are air conditioned with public access to restrooms, water fountains, and sitting areas during normal operating hours.

    Parks & Recreation Centers:

    1. American Legion Building

    629 Lakey St. 

    Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

    Thursday 6 – 9 p.m.

    2. Denton Civic Center

    321 E. McKinney St.

    Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

    3. Denton Senior Center 

    509 N. Bell Ave. 

    Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. 

    Saturday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    4. Denia Rec Center

    1001 Parvin St.

    Monday – Wednesday 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

    Thursday – Friday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

    Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

    5. Martin Luther King Jr. Rec Center

    1300 Wilson St. 

    Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. 

    Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

    6. North Lakes Rec Center

    2001 W. Windsor Dr.

    Monday – Thursday 5:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. 

    Friday 5:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m 

    Saturday 7:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.

    Public Libraries:

    1. North Branch Library

    3020 N. Locust St.

    Monday – Wednesday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

    Thursday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

    Sunday 1 – 5 p.m.

    2. Emily Fowler Central Library

    502 Oakland St.

    Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

    Tuesday, Thursday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

    Sunday 1 – 5 p.m.

    3. South Branch Library

    3228 Teasley Ln.

    Monday Noon – 9 p.m.

    Wednesday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

    Tues, Thurs, Fri, Sat 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

    Sunday 1 – 5 p.m.

    Fire Stations:

    Fire stations that have 24-hour public access to restrooms, water fountains, and a sitting area:

    Station 2, 110 Mockingbird Ln.

    Station 4, 2110 E. Sherman Dr.

    Station 5, 2230 W. Windsor Dr.

    Station 6, 3232 Teasley Ln.

    Station 7, 4201 Vintage Pkwy.

    Central Fire Station:

    Station 1, 332 E. Hickory St. – Only available Monday – Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Police Station:

    Police Station lobby has 24-hour public access to restrooms, water fountains, and a sitting area, 601 E. Hickory St.

    Our Daily Bread – Cooling and Water Station; Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; 300 W. Oak St., Suite 100, Denton, TX 76201, (940) 382-5604

    Salvation Army Denton – Cooling and Water Station, Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 1508 E. McKinney St., Denton, TX 76209, (940) 566-3800

    Meals Served:

    Our Daily Bread – Breakfast is served Monday – Saturday 10 to 10:30 a.m., and Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., closed at 12:45 p.m. Saturday only. Dinner is served Monday evening 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 300 W. Oak St., Suite 100, Denton, TX 76201, 940-382-5604

    Salvation Army Denton – Community dinner nightly at 6:30 p.m.; 1508 E. McKinney St., Denton, TX 76209, 940-566-3800

    Shelter Overnight:

    Monsignor King Outreach Center (MKOC) – Shelter overnight Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and open in inclement weather such as severe storms or extreme temperatures (32 or below and 100 or above). Due to the forecasted temperatures for the next week, MKOC plans to open at 2 p.m. beginning on Wednesday, July 18 and remain open for overnight shelter for the week. 300 S. Woodrow Ln., Denton, TX 76205, 940-391-1919

    Salvation Army Denton – Shelter overnight daily 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.; 1508 E. McKinney St., Denton, TX 76209, 940-566-3800

