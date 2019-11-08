A University of Texas at Austin student from Dallas doesn't have to worry about paying tuition anymore, after a whirlwind night at a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. (Published 24 minutes ago)

A University of Texas at Austin student from Dallas doesn't have to worry about paying tuition anymore, after a whirlwind night at a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

20-year-old sophomore Fitzgerald Alan spent time behind the scenes with Fallon and staffers in preparation for the special event. Alan and two other students were summoned to the stage by Fallon to thank them for their contributions, and for a special surprise.

Electronics company Samsung and The Tonight Show gifted the students a holiday package, before Fallon shocked them with an even bigger surprise.

"Samsung's going to pay the rest of your tuition," said Fallon, as the students jumped for joy before a frenzied crowd. Alan had a slightly delayed reaction to the life-changing news, before embracing his fellow students.

'Tonight' in Texas: Surprise Giveaway to UT Austin Students

Jimmy Fallon teams up with Samsung to help them surprise three special UT Austin students Alma Zamora, Elizabeth Yoon and Fitzgerald Alan - with a Galaxy Note10+, Samsung holiday bundle and… paying for the remainder of their college tuition! (Published Friday, Nov. 8, 2019)

After the show, Alan described the feeling as "euphoric," adding "It means that my family doesn't have to worry about how I'm going to move forward with my life anymore. It means that I can go out and journey, creatively."

Alan is on track to graduate from UT Austin in 2022.