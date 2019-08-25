City Leaders Hope to Use Basketball Game to Unite Community

Participants gather for a prayer before "Together We Ball" in Dallas, Texas on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019.

Dallas city officials and community leaders continue to look for solutions to the city's rise in violent crime. The "Together We Ball" community event on Sunday aimed to unite people with a basketball game between Dallas police officers, city and county officials and area pastors.

The game started with a prayer and a plea from Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown.

"Let's not always be willing to sit on the bench, but let's get out there and let's make something happen," she told the crowd of about 100 people.

This was the fifth year of the friendly basketball game in South Dallas.

Footage Shows Mom's Pleas as Baby is Rescued From Hot Car

Police released footage of a mother who said she accidentally left her 5-month-old in a car for half an hour in a Goodyear, Arizona, parking lot when she, her sister and other daughter went into the store. Officers are heard on camera saying it was about 99 degrees outside. (Published Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019)

It comes at a time the city is looking for answers for a rise in crime.

Noticeably absent this year was Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall.

DPD's top brass is awaiting her return from medical leave on Monday.

"We need leadership," said Sgt. Sheldon Smith, who is also the president of the National Black Police Association. "Our leaders need to step up. We need the direction and we need for them to come out and be chief. So we're glad that she's coming back."

Smith pointed to the desperate need to add hundreds of police officers to the force as one of the many challenges awaiting the chief.

Pastor Michael Bowie was among the players on the court. Bowie was added to Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson's new Task Force on Safe Communities last week.

Campaign Teaches Bystanders to Save Lives During Shootings

There's a renewed push for first aid training following the recent mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton—specifically training in techniques that slow or stop heavy bleeding. The training itself is just five steps. (Published Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019)

When asked what specifically he would be doing on the task force, Bowie said, "We want to maybe start talking to folks maybe in barbershops, beauty shops and find out what people are gathering so we can get conversations, find out what’s the solution."

"Together We Ball" was free to the public.

Organizers said they hoped the crowds would keep growing and to make "Together We Ball" a game used in cities across the nation.