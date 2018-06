Police are investigating after a 2-year-old was struck by a vehicle in Dallas.

It happened at about 3 p.m. Friday near Briggs Street and North St. Augustine Drive.



Weather Alert North Texas Remains in Moderate Drought Despite Storms

The child was transported to a hospital. The toddler's condition is not yet known.

Further details have not been released.



Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.