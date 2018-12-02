Toddler Falls Out 3rd-Floor Apartment Window - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Toddler Falls Out 3rd-Floor Apartment Window

The 2-year-old was treated for non-life threatening injuries

Published 3 hours ago

    Toddler Falls Out 3rd-Floor Apartment Window
    A toddler fell out the window of a three-story apartment building Sunday afternoon in Fort Worth, police said.

    The 2-year-old girl was asleep when her parents went outside the unit at Magnolia at Village Creek apartments in the 6100 block of Village Course Circle to smoke and listen to music, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

    The girl woke up while the parents were outside and fell through an open window.

    She was taken to Cook Children's Medical Center in good condition and received treatment for injuries that were not life threatening.

