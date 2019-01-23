In an effort to combat opioid and prescription painkiller addiction, the attorney general’s office unveiled a website to teach Texans about the dangers of drug misuse.

At a news conference Tuesday, Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the launch of “Dose of Reality.” This initiative was done in partnership with the Texas Department of State Health Services and Texas Health and Human Services.

“The misuse of prescription opioids costs lives and devastates Texas families in every corner of our state,” Paxton said. “Dose of Reality is a one-stop shop of information on the opioid epidemic in Texas. [It] will pull back the curtain on opioids, educate Texans and save, hopefully, many lives.”

