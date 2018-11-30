Tips for Getting to Dallas' Holiday Parade Saturday Morning

Dallas Morning News and Guide Live Editor Sarah Blaskovich shares some big, holiday-themed activities around DFW this weekend. (Published Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018)

The Christmas season moves into full swing when the Dallas Holiday Parade takes center stage on Saturday.

Affectionately known as the "Miracle on Commerce Street", the Dallas Holiday Parade is now in its 31st season, and thousands of spectators are expected to line the streets of Dallas before the parade officially begins at 10 a.m.

This year's parade starts off on Commerce Street and South Houston Streets. From there, the parade route will travel east on Commerce Street towards South Harwood Street and will end at Young Street.

For drivers, several downtown street closures will take place. Commerce Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., as will the staging area, which consists of the blocks in front of Union Station between Houston and Lamar Street and between Young Street and Commerce Street.

South Griffin Street, South Field Street and South Ervay Street will be closed by about 9 a.m., depending on crowd density.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit service to the Dallas Holiday parade:

By Train:

· St. Paul, Akard and West End stations (Red, Blue, Orange or Green Line)

· Union and Convention Center stations (Red or Blue Line)

· Dallas Streetcar: Union Station stop

By Bus:

· D-Link Route 722 along Main Street

· Elm @ Akard and Elm @ Griffin bus stops are served by Routes: 2, 11, 12, 19, 21, 24, 31, 35, 36, 39, 60, 63, 76, 81, 82, 110, 111, 155, 164

· DART Buses will detour around the parade route and staging/dispersal areas.

Click here for specific route changes closer to the parade.



ONLINE: 2018 Dallas Holiday parade

See map below for parade route and street closures.