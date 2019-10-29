As 2019 comes to a close, the arrival of 2020 means it's time for a new census, but with it comes new opportunities for those looking to commit fraud and scam individuals taking surveys or being interviewed.

The U.S. Census Bureau said it is committed to making the 2020 Census quick, easy, and safe for all participants, and provided several tips to help individuals avoid scams and fraud.

Avoiding Scams Online

To protect yourself from phishing and other scams, remember that the 2020 Census will never ask for your Social Security number, your bank account or credit card number, money, or donations.

Staying Safe at Home

If someone visits your home to collect a response for the 2020 Census, you can do several things to verify their identity. You can check to make sure that they have a valid ID badge, with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date. If you still have questions about their identity, call 800-923-8282 to speak with a Census Bureau representative.

Reporting Suspected Fraud

If you suspect fraud, call 800-923-8282 to speak with a Census Bureau representative. If it is determined that the visitor does not work for the Census Bureau, contact your local police department.

To prepare for the census, Dallas City City Census Staff will host a citywide Census 2020 training in the City Hall Auditorium, L1FN at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

City staff is encouraged to attend to learn more about the Census, how to get the message out to residents, and how the City of Dallas and each department is going to be involved in assisting in outreach and awareness.

The staff asked that each city councilmember and all city departments send a representative to attend the one-hour training.