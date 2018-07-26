A tiger cub that was found by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents will have a new home in North Texas on Friday.

Kenobi was found in April when he was being smuggled inside a duffle bag near Brownsville. Border patrol agents found the calm cub, who was possibly sedated, and took him to nearby Gladys Porter Zoo where he recovered.

The three men who were carrying him abandoned the bag when border patrol agents approached them. Officials believe their intent was to sell him.

Now, Kenobi won’t have to worry about that as he gets settled in his new home at In-Sync Exotics in Wylie where he will have a white tiger cub as a playmate. The nonprofit says they will provide Kenobi a home, veterinary care and friends.