Tickets are now on sale for the 2019 NCAA Division II National Football Championship in McKinney.

The game will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at McKinney ISD Stadium, located at 4201 South Hardin Boulevard. This is the second year that McKinney will host the championship game.

"Hosting the NCAA Division II National Football Championship again is a huge honor for the City of McKinney and presents an unprecedented opportunity for us to welcome the fans of both teams to Texas with our unrivaled hospitality," Mayor George Fuller said. "I'm excited to see our city have a strong showing of support at this game and look forward to a great game."

Tickets are $20 for reserved seating and $15 for general admission. Ticket prices will increase Dec. 9.

The NCAA Division II football playoffs begin Saturday, Nov. 23. The championship game will be aired on ESPNU.

The community is also invited to take part in a celebration before the NCAA Division II Football Championship Game. "Fan Fest" will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 20 at Tupps Brewery, located at 721 Anderson Street.

The event will be hosted by the NCAA Division II Event Committee, a partnership between the City of McKinney, McKinney ISD, and the business community.

"Fan Fest" will feature a pep rally, musical entertainment, and a battle of the bands. The event is free to attend, but food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Two other events are also scheduled for Championship weekend in McKinney. Tacos, Tequila and Cerveza is a friendly competition between local restaurants that takes place from Dec. 20 to 22.

A VIP downtown shopping event is also set for Friday, Dec. 20. It will includecoupons and shopping specials at businesses around McKinney's Historic Downtown Cultural District.

For more information on the 2019 NCAA Division II National Football Championship, visit d2mckinney.com or NCAA.com.