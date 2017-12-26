Tickets for Fastest Speeding Drivers in Texas Revealed

The North Richland Hills Police Department is already using one radar gun that takes photos or videos of speeders.

Hundreds of drivers were ticketed for their "need for speed" in Texas in 2017, with the fastest driver clocked for traveling at 181 miles per hour. That's how fast a motorcyclist was allegedly going on U.S. 90 through Coryell County.

The Houston Chronicle obtained data from the Texas Department of Public Safety for the fastest tickets issued from Jan. 1 to Nov. 28.

In North Texas, a driver was ticketed for going 140 mph in a 50 mph zone in Collin County.

A Johnson County driver was clocked at 146 mph in a 65 mph zone.

In Wise County, a motorcyclist was stopped on U.S. 81 traveling 155 mph in a 75 mph zone.

