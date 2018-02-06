As a storm system approaches later Tuesday, widespread showers will develop across North Texas. Some thunderstorms are possible as well with small hail possible.

Temperatures will be cold in DFW, but should hold above freezing. Areas to the northwest will drop below freezing and could see a period of freezing rain. For this reason a Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for counties northwest of DFW from 3 p.m. to midnight.

Bridges and overpasses could see light icing in these areas. Be extra careful on these elevated surfaces.

