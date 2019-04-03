Thunderstorms Could Impact Your Weekend Plans

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

A storm system will move across Texas in the coming days impacting the weather this weekend. The chance for showers and storms will increase Friday night through Saturday night. Areas of locally heavy rain could result in some minor flooding, especially for areas east and south of Dallas-Fort Worth.

The threat for severe weather looks low, but a few strong storms may be possible. Warm and humid air will be in place Friday afternoon, resulting in an unstable atmosphere by Friday evening. Isolated to scattered storms will start to break out Friday night. Storms will continue on Saturday. The stronger storms could produce hail or high winds.

There is still a slight chance for storms Sunday, but as a cold front moves through Sunday night, that chance disappears.

Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

Weekend Forecast

Saturday- 60 percent chance for storms. Mostly cloudy and windy. High: 76.

Sunday- 30 percent chance for storms. Mostly cloudy, slight breeze. High: 79.

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.