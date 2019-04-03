Thunderstorms Could Impact Your Weekend Plans - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Thunderstorms Could Impact Your Weekend Plans

There is higher chance of storms Saturday than Sunday

By Samantha Davies

Published 2 hours ago

    A storm system will move across Texas in the coming days impacting the weather this weekend. The chance for showers and storms will increase Friday night through Saturday night. Areas of locally heavy rain could result in some minor flooding, especially for areas east and south of Dallas-Fort Worth.

    The threat for severe weather looks low, but a few strong storms may be possible. Warm and humid air will be in place Friday afternoon, resulting in an unstable atmosphere by Friday evening. Isolated to scattered storms will start to break out Friday night. Storms will continue on Saturday. The stronger storms could produce hail or high winds.

    There is still a slight chance for storms Sunday, but as a cold front moves through Sunday night, that chance disappears.

    Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

    Weekend Forecast
    Saturday- 60 percent chance for storms. Mostly cloudy and windy. High: 76.
    Sunday- 30 percent chance for storms. Mostly cloudy, slight breeze. High: 79.

