Three teenagers face possible charges of invasive visual recording after police say a picture was taken of a child using the bathroom.

Irving police say they were notified Monday concerning an incident "involving a compromising picture" taken at Lady Bird Johnson Middle last Friday. The incident involved a 13-year-old boy who took a picture of an 11-year-old boy with special needs while he was using the bathroom, according to police.

The 13-year-old boy then shared the picture two other 13-year-old students. All three are expected to be charged with 'invasive visual recording,' police say.

The school resource officer worked with Irving Independent School District administrators to identify the students involved. Though the investigation is ongoing, police believe everyone has been identified.

Gas Station Workers Arrested After Brutally Beating 2 Women

Surveillance video was released Thursday from inside a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania gas station where two women were beaten last Friday during a fight, leading to charges being filed against three men. The video appears to show one of the women knocking down a display inside the store and several men grabbing her before her sister comes into view and fighting continues. (Published Friday, Sept. 27, 2019)

Irving school officials released the following statement Tuesday:

"We are aware of the incident last week involving three students at Johnson Middle School sharing a photo of another student. While we cannot discuss any specifics regarding the situation due to privacy law, we are taking the situation very seriously. The students involved have received appropriate discipline as outlined by local laws and our Student Code of Conduct, and the Irving Police Department has filed charges on the students. At Johnson Middle School and in Irving ISD, we take all bullying allegations seriously, and we are committed to helping prevent bullying on our campus. For questions regarding the investigation, contact Irving PD at 972-273-1010, and reference case number 19-24410."

Additionally, tips may be submitted to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.