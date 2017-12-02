Three Students Injured in School Bus Crash on IH-35E - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Three Students Injured in School Bus Crash on IH-35E

By Maria Santiago

    Three Students Injured in School Bus Crash on IH-35E

    Three students were taken to a Dallas hospital with minor injuries after two school buses were involved in a crash.

    The crash between the two Waxahachie ISD buses happened at about 11 a.m. in the northbound lanes of IH-35E at Laureland on Saturday. Dallas Fire-Rescue and Waxahachie school officials said the three students were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

    Members of the Waxahachie High School band were headed to a playoff game at the Star in Frisco at 1 p.m.

    A third bus was called to the scene to take the kids to the game.

    It is still unknown what caused the crash.

    Published 6 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

