Three Students Injured in School Bus Crash on IH-35E

Three students were taken to a Dallas hospital with minor injuries after two school buses were involved in a crash.

The crash between the two Waxahachie ISD buses happened at about 11 a.m. in the northbound lanes of IH-35E at Laureland on Saturday. Dallas Fire-Rescue and Waxahachie school officials said the three students were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Members of the Waxahachie High School band were headed to a playoff game at the Star in Frisco at 1 p.m.

A third bus was called to the scene to take the kids to the game.

It is still unknown what caused the crash.