Three People Shot Inside Dallas Home, Shooter in Custody - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Three People Shot Inside Dallas Home, Shooter in Custody

Officers were able to detain the shooter shortly after the incident

By Catherine Park

Published 35 minutes ago

    Three people are in the hospital after a shooting at a home in Dallas overnight.

    At 1:20 a.m., officers responded to multiple victims shot on the 5200 block of Darlene Street Sunday. When they arrived they found three victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

    The victims were transported to a nearby hospital with no life-threatening injuries.

    Investigations revealed that a black male suspect entered the home and fired several rounds at the victims and fled the scene.

    A perimeter was setup and the shooter was quickly captured. Another three individuals were arrested on outstanding warrants not related to the shooting.

