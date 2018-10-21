Three People Shot Inside Dallas Home, Shooter in Custody

Three people are in the hospital after a shooting at a home in Dallas overnight.

At 1:20 a.m., officers responded to multiple victims shot on the 5200 block of Darlene Street Sunday. When they arrived they found three victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to a nearby hospital with no life-threatening injuries.

Investigations revealed that a black male suspect entered the home and fired several rounds at the victims and fled the scene.

Neiman Marcus Releases 2018 Fantasy Gift Guide

Neiman Marcus has released the 92nd edition of its Christmas Book and Fantasy Gifts. The 2018 edition features a solar yacht, a unique tennis experience and more. (Published Friday, Oct. 19, 2018)

A perimeter was setup and the shooter was quickly captured. Another three individuals were arrested on outstanding warrants not related to the shooting.