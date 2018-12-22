Corsicana police are investigating an alleged double murder-suicide after finding three people dead inside of a home Friday night.

At 9:45 p.m. on Friday, emergency telecommunications received a 911 call from a woman. She told the operator that her sister was outside arguing with her estranged husband and that he had a gun with him.

The caller also stated she had three, small children at the residence.

Officers were dispatched to the location on the 2100 block of Navarro Drive and the operator advised the caller to find a safe place or to hide.

Michigan Cop Uses Cruiser to Stop Sleepy Wrong-Way Driver

An officer is being credited for using his patrol car to stop a sleepy driver who was going the wrong way on a highway in western Michigan. (Published Friday, Dec. 21, 2018)

After that, both the caller and the 911 operator heard a gunshot, after which the caller was able to get all three children, ages 7, 3 and 1, out of the residence through a window.

Officers arrived within one minute of the reported gunshot. When they got to the residence, officers found a woman lying on the front yard suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers proceeded to kick in the front door of the residence to find the gunman but soon discovered the suspected gunman deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Upon further investigation of the residence, officer located another woman, who police believe was the estranged ex-wife, deceased just outside of the back patio door.

Officers found that the suspect had made a forced entry into the home through the back door where he made his way into the bedroom where the 911 caller was shot and killed as she was attempting to exit through the bedroom window.

Police believe both female victims are related.

Military Dad Shocks Cheerleader Daughters With Surprise Homecoming

A military dad surprised his daughters at their cheerleading performance with his homecoming by dressing up as the school's mascot. (Published Friday, Dec. 21, 2018)

This investigation is ongoing and the identities of the deceased will not be released until next of kin has been notified.