Three Men Suspected of Using Stolen Credit Card

Published 47 minutes ago

    Fort Worth police are looking for three men suspected of using a stolen credit card to buy purchases at a Mesquite Home Depot.

    Early Friday morning on July 26, numerous vehicles were burglarized on Darlington Trail in north Fort Worth.

    In one of the burglaries, a credit card was stolen from a vehicle and used at a Home Depot in Mesquite.

    The card was used to purchase power tools.

    The men appear to be between 18 to 25 years of age.

    Police are asking the public if anyone recognizes the men to call 817-392-3188.

