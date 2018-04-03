Three Men Guilty of Sex Trafficking Crimes With North Texas Girls

Three man were convicted in federal court for their roles in trafficking underage girls for sex in North Texas, according to the US. Attorney's Office.

Pierre "Pedro" Lagrone, Demarcus "Zigg" Davis and Herman "Pooh" Sanders were convicted after a four-day trial last week.

According to evidence presented at trial, Lagrone and Davis "were violent pimps who recruited, controlled, and profited off underage female victims" they advertised for commercial sex acts. Sanders conspired with and assisted Lagrone in this sex trafficking, according to officials.

Lagrone, 33, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to sex traffic children, four counts of sex trafficking children, and one count of possessing child pornography. He faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in federal prison.

Davis, 25, was convicted on one count of sex trafficking children. He faces a minimum of 10 years and up to 35 years in federal prison.

Sanders, 29, was convicted on one count of conspiracy to sex traffic children, one count of producing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. Sanders faces a minimum of 15 years and up to 35 years in federal prison.

Each man also faces a $1 million fine.

Lagrone and Davis are scheduled to be sentenced on July 23. A sentencing date for Sanders has not been set.