A freeway was shut down for several hours after three people were hit and killed Sunday morning.

At 3:32 a.m. on Sunday, Dallas officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of LBJ Freeway on the south side of the roadway.

Investigations revealed that a gray, 2005 Rav 4 was disabled on the eastbound side. Three of its passengers, all Asian males, were standing outside of the car attempting to fix a flat tire.

As they attempted to fix the flat, a Chevy Silverado that was traveling eastbound struck and killed all three passengers who were standing outside and also injured another two people who were sitting inside the Rav 4.

One of the passengers, an Asian female, was transported to the hospital with severe injuries and another Asian male passenger who was inside of the Rav 4 was interviewed by police and taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the Silverado fled the scene on foot and left behind a 13-year-old male inside of his vehicle.

The teen was transported to a local hospital and reunited with his mother. Police did not say if he sustained severe injuries. The driver of the Silverado is being charged with manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid.

Police have not confirmed whether or not the driver of the Silverado has been arrested at this time.

The identities of the victims will not be released until next of kin has been notified.