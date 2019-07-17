Three Injured in Shooting in Fort Worth

Three people were injured in a shooting in Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon, according to MedStar Ambulance.

MedStar said all three people suffered injuries that were not life threatening when at least one person opened fire along the 5400 block of East Berry Street, not far from East Loop 820.

What led to the outburst of violence is not yet known and the Fort Worth police have not yet issued a statement about the shooting.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.